    22:12, 29 December 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan’s Timofey Skatov loses at ATP tournament in Australia

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s Timofey Skatov failed at the ATP event – the 2023 United Cup in Australia, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

    Timofey Skatov of Kazakhstan lost to Marc-Andrea Hüsler of Switzerland, the world’s 56th tennis player, 6-4, 3-6, 3-6. The match lasted for two hours and 22 minutes.

    During the match, the Kazakhstani hit four aces, made two double faults, as well as won five points and three games in a row.

    Photo: sports.kz


    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis
