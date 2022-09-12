EN
    21:22, 12 September 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan’s Timofey Skatov loses in 1st round of tennis tournament in Poland

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s Timofey Skatov was defeated in the first round of the Pekao Szczecin Open, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

    The Kazakhstani was beaten by Gianluca Mager of Italy 3-6, 6-1, 4-6 in the 1/16 final of the ATP Challenger tournament in Szczecin, Poland. The match lasted for two hours and ten minutes.

    During the match, Skatov hit three aces, and made no double fault, as well as won five points and five games in a row.





    Photo: sports.kz

