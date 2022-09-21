EN
    21:14, 21 September 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan’s Timofey Skatov reaches 3rd round at Braga Open

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Timofey Skatov of Kazakhstan advanced to the third round at the ATP Challenger Tour event in Braga, Portugal, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

    Kazakhstan’s Timofey Skatov defeated Manuel Ginar of France in a two-set match 6-1, 6-0. The 1/8 finals match lasted for one hour and four minutes.

    During the match, the Kazakhstan fired one ace, made no double fault, won 12 points and nine games in a row.






    Photo: sports.kz

    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis
