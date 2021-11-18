Kazakhstan’s Timofey Skatov reaches quarterfinal of tennis tournament in Brazil

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Timefey Skatov of Kazakhstan advanced to the quarterfinal of the ATP Challenger Tour event – the Campeonato Internacional de Tênis de Campinas – in Campinas, Brazil, Kazinform cites Olympic.kz.

Skatov defeated Andrea Collarini of Argentina 7-6, 6-2 to advance to the quarterfinal of the tennis tournament in Campinas, Brazil.

The Kazakhstani will face off against Thiago Monteiro of Brazil in the quarterfinal match.