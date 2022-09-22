EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    20:28, 22 September 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan’s Timofey Skatov reaches tennis tournament semis in Portugal

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani Timofey Skatov reached the semifinal of the Braga Open doubles, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

    Timofey Skatov of Kazakhstan paired with Carlos Taberner of Spain beat Jaime Faria and Fábio Coelho of Portugal 6-3, 7-6 in the quarterfinal of the tournament. The match lasted for one hour and 31 minutes.

    The Kazakh-Spanish duo hit four aces, made two double faults, as well as won six points and three games in a row.


    Photo: ktf.kz



    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!