EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:11, 07 February 2023 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan’s Tomiris Nurzhan wins Open Banc Sabadell U-14 Champion title

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM 14-year-old Kazakhstani tennis player Tomiris Nurzhan won the title of the champion of the second stop of the Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell U14 circuit held in Barcelona, Spain, Kazinform has learnt from the Olympic.kz.

    In the final encounter, she crashed the Spanish player with a score of 6:4, 6:2.

    Thanks to this victory, Tomiris and other 8 strongest tennis players will take part in the final draw to be played in Barcelona between April 15 and 23, coinciding with the ATP 500.

    Photo: olympic.kz
    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!