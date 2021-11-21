Kazakhstan’s Tomiris to be screened at Listapad Film Festival in Minsk

MINSK. KAZINFORM Tomiris film by Kazakh Akan Satayev will be screened at the 27th Listapad Minsk Film Festival, Kazinform learnt from the Instagram account of the Shaken Aimanov KazakhFilm Film Studio.

Listapad Film Festival is the biggest film festival of Belarus. This year it will run until November 26.

It is noteworthy, Kazakhstan and Turkey plan to shoot historical TV series based on Tomiris feature film by Akan Satayev. Besides, Tomiris inaugurated the Korkut Ata Turkic World Film Festival held between November 8 and 12 this year in Istanbul.