EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:12, 21 November 2021 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan’s Tomiris to be screened at Listapad Film Festival in Minsk

    None
    None
    MINSK. KAZINFORM Tomiris film by Kazakh Akan Satayev will be screened at the 27th Listapad Minsk Film Festival, Kazinform learnt from the Instagram account of the Shaken Aimanov KazakhFilm Film Studio.

    Listapad Film Festival is the biggest film festival of Belarus. This year it will run until November 26.

    It is noteworthy, Kazakhstan and Turkey plan to shoot historical TV series based on Tomiris feature film by Akan Satayev. Besides, Tomiris inaugurated the Korkut Ata Turkic World Film Festival held between November 8 and 12 this year in Istanbul.


    Tags:
    Belarus Kazakhstan Culture
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!