    19:27, 17 July 2018 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan's top 10 boxers announced

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Boxrec.com published the list of the top ten boxers of Kazakhstan, Sports.kz reports.

    It is Gennady 'GGG' Golovkin (38-0-1, 34 KOs), WBA Super, WBC and IBO middleweight champion, who tops the rankings. He earned 848 points in the pound-for-pound rating.

    The point gap between GGG and Kanat Islam (25-0, 20 KOs), who ranks second, is huge as the latter gained 125 points only. Kanat Islam holds WBO NABO, WBA-NABA, and WBA Inter-Continental super welterweight titles.

    With 83 points of BoxRec, super lightweight Batyrzhan Jukembayev (13-0, 11 KOs) hits Kazakhstan's top 3 fighters.

    The updated top 10 rankings of Kazakh boxers is as follows:

    1. Gennady Golovkin (38-0-1, 34 KOs) 848 points
    2. Kanat Islam (25-0, 20 KOs) 125
    3. Batyrzhan Jukembayev (13-0, 11 KOs) 83
    4. Beibut Shumenov (18-2, 12 KOs) 63
    5. Zhankosh Turarov (22-0, 15 KOs) 60
    6. Bekman Soylybayev(12-0, 4 KOs) 57
    7. Ali Akhmedov (11-0, 8 KOs) 50
    8. Bakhtiyar Eyubov (14-0, 12 KOs) 46
    9. Ruslan Madiev (12-0, 5 KOs) 45
    10. Meiirim Nursultanov (7-0, 6 KOs) 45

     

