    21:42, 30 December 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan’s top seed Bublik fails at United Cup in Australia

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s top seed Alexander Bublik lost at the 2023 United Cup in Brisbane, Australia, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

    Kazakhstan’s Alexander Bublik was defeated by Swiss Stanislas «Stan» Wawrinka, ranked 148th in the world, 3-6, 6-7. The match lasted for one hour and 32 minutes.

    Bublik fired seven aces, made two double faults, as well as won six points and one game in a row.


    Photo: sports.kz

    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis
