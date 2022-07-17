EN
    11:46, 17 July 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan's top seed Bublik reaches tennis tournament final in US

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik advanced to the final of the Hall of Fame Tennis Championships in Newport, Rhode Island, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

    Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan stunned Australian Jason Kubler 6-3, 6-2 in the semifinal of the tournament.

    The Kazakhstani is to take on American Maxime Cressy in the final.

    The Hall of Fame Tennis Championships' prize fund is estimated at $665,330.




    Photo: www.sports.kz

