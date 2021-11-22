EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:48, 22 November 2021 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan’s top seed Bublik retains his spot in ATP singles ranking

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani Alexander Bublik has retained 36th standing in the updated singles ranking by the ATP, Kazinform cites Sports.kz

    Serbian Novak Djokovic ranks first. Russian Daniil Medvedev is second and German Alexander Zverevis is third.

    In the ATP singles ranking, Kazakhstan’s Alexander Bublik retained his 36th spot, whereas Dmitry Popko moved down six spots to 178th, Mikhail Kukushkin was down one spot to rank 183rd.

    The ATP’s doubles ranking is topped by Croatian Mate Pavić, followed by another Croatian Nikola Mektić and British Joe Salisbury.

    Kazakhstanis Andrey Golubev was placed 28th after losing three spots, Bublik retained his 48th spot, Alexander Nedovyesov was down to 72nd, and Kukushkin down to 128th.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!