Kazakhstan's top seed Elena Rybakina reaches 3rd round of French Open

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan won the second-round match of Roland Garros, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina defeated American Katie Volynets 6-4, 5-7 in the 1/32 final match at the Frech Open. During one hour and eight minutes, the Kazakhstani fired two aces, made four double faults, and won five points, and eight games in a row.

Rybakina is to take on Madison Keys or Caroline Garcia in the next round.



