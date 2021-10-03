Kazakhstan’s total COVID-19 case count exceeds 890,000

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 1,953 cases of the coronavirus infection have been detected in the country in the past 24 hours, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

The highest triple-digit number of fresh daily COVID-19 cases has been reported in Almaty city - 440. Nur-Sultan city and Almaty region are second and third in terms of the numbers of daily coronavirus infections – 289 and 198, accordingly.

Out of the daily case count, Karaganda region has reported 160 infections, Pavlodar region – 110, Kostanay region – 109, and East Kazakhstan region – 104.

88 fresh daily COVID-19 cases have been posted in Aktobe region, 86 in North Kazakhstan region, 67 in Shymkent city, 63 in West Kazakhstan region, 51 in Akmola region, 50 in Atyrau region, 49 in Zhambyl region, 43 in Turkestan region, and 39 in Kyzylorda region.

Mangistau region has logged seven fresh daily cases of the coronavirus infection.

The country has so far reported 890,993 confirmed cases of COVID-19.