    08:39, 08 September 2020 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan’s total COVID-19 recoveries move closer to 100,000

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 239 more COVID-19 recoveries have been registered in Kazakhstan in the last 24 hours, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

    The new COVID-19 recoveries by city/region: 33 in Nur-Sultan city, 48 in Almaty city, 18 in Atyrau region, 65 in East Kazakhstan region, 6 in Zhambyl region, 34 in West Kazakhstan region, 1 in Karaganda region, 7 in Kostanay region, 7 in Pavlodar region, 20 in Turkestan region, taking the total COVID-19 recovered cases in the country to 99,893


