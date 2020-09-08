Kazakhstan’s total COVID-19 recoveries move closer to 100,000

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 239 more COVID-19 recoveries have been registered in Kazakhstan in the last 24 hours, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

The new COVID-19 recoveries by city/region: 33 in Nur-Sultan city, 48 in Almaty city, 18 in Atyrau region, 65 in East Kazakhstan region, 6 in Zhambyl region, 34 in West Kazakhstan region, 1 in Karaganda region, 7 in Kostanay region, 7 in Pavlodar region, 20 in Turkestan region, taking the total COVID-19 recovered cases in the country to 99,893