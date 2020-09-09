EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    08:45, 09 September 2020 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan’s total COVID-19 recoveries surpass 100,000

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 149 more COVID-19 recoveries have been registered in Kazakhstan in the last 24 hours, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

    The new COVID-19 recoveries by city/region: 7 in Almaty city, 9 in Akmola region, 1 in Aktobe region, 14 in East Kazakhstan region, 29 in Zhambyl region, 38 in West Kazakhstan region, 24 in Pavlodar region, 27 in Turkestan region, taking the total COVID-19 recovered cases in the country to 100,042.


