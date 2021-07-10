EN
    10:10, 10 July 2021 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan’s total COVID-19 tally up by 3,130

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has added 3,130 fresh daily cases of the coronavirus infection, pushing the total case tally to 451,130, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

    Nur-Sultan city has logged the highest number of fresh daily COVID-19 cases – 798. Almaty city and Karaganda region are second and third in terms of daily infections – 491 and 325, respectively.

    Fresh daily COVID-19 cases have also been reported in triple-digit territory in Shymkent city – 246, West Kazakhstan region – 198, Atyrau region – 160, Mangistau region – 137, Pavlodar region – 130, Almaty region – 118, Akmola region – 108, and Aktobe region – 104.

    80 more infections have been reported in East Kazakhstan region, 53 in Kostanay region, 50 in Kyzylorda region, 49 in Turkestan region, 43 in Zhambyl region, and 40 in North Kazakhstan region.


