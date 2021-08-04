EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:55, 04 August 2021 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan’s total pneumonia deaths up by 25

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has added 471 daily cases of pneumonia flagged as pneumonia with COVID-19-related signs in the past 24 hours, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

    The country has also seen 25 people die of COVID-19-like pneumonia and 110 recover from it over the past day.

    Nationwide, COVID-19-like pneumonia cases have totaled 61,772. The death toll stands at 3,781. The number of COVID-19-like pneumonia recovered cases has reached 54,961 in the country.

    Notably, the country has posted 7,519 cases of the coronavirus infection over the past day.

    Kazakhstan remains in the «red zone» for the COVID-19 spread.


    Tags:
    COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!