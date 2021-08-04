Kazakhstan’s total pneumonia deaths up by 25

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has added 471 daily cases of pneumonia flagged as pneumonia with COVID-19-related signs in the past 24 hours, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

The country has also seen 25 people die of COVID-19-like pneumonia and 110 recover from it over the past day.

Nationwide, COVID-19-like pneumonia cases have totaled 61,772. The death toll stands at 3,781. The number of COVID-19-like pneumonia recovered cases has reached 54,961 in the country.

Notably, the country has posted 7,519 cases of the coronavirus infection over the past day.

Kazakhstan remains in the «red zone» for the COVID-19 spread.