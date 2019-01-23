Kazakhstan's tourism opportunities presented at London international exhibition

LONDON. KAZINFORM - With the support of the Embassy of Kazakhstan in the UK, Kazakh companies Kan Tengri Expeditions and Travel Club Kazakhstan participated in the annual Adventure Travel Show 2019 at the Olympia Exhibition Centre, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakh Embassy in the UK.

The two-day tourism exhibition was held for the 23rd consecutive year and serves as an important event for international travel companies that offer tours in sports, adventure, ecological tourism and extreme sports across various countries. In total, the exhibition featured around 150 specialist tour operators from around the world.



Kazakh companies featured tours to the Baikonur cosmodrome, ethnographic tours, mountaineering expeditions, trekking, cycling, helicopter tours, Great Silk Road tours, and various types of ecotourism, amongst many others. Perhaps most notable were the ethnographic tours which offer customers the opportunity to immerse themselves in history and explore the ancient nomadic lifestyle of Kazakhs.







According to the Director of Kan Tengri Expeditions Dauren Valiyev, the UK is one of the largest markets for Kazakhstan's tourism industry, which makes participation in such exhibitions an important opportunity in terms of raising awareness of the country's tourism opportunities.



He also noted that cycling tours, including those to national parks, canyons, deserts and even to the foot of the Khan Tengri peak are the most popular among foreign tourists.



The exhibition also included free seminars and presentations where prominent foreign experts conducted master classes on various topics, sharing their experience in organising trips and highlighting the opportunities of participating in unusual expeditions. It included events dedicated to Central Asia, such as "Life lessons from the Silk Road mountains race", "Nomads in the Tian Shan: the beautiful ways of Kyrgyzstan", "The Trans-Siberian: still the world's greatest train" and "Secret of Central Asia & the old Silk Road".