Kazakhstan's trade policy should become more competitive, Mamin

ASTANA. KAZINFORM "Both internal and external trading policies of Kazakhstan should become more competitive and proactive. We will compete for the markets that are already occupied, the growth due to free export space created thanks to dynamic development of our neighbors will be extremely limited in years to come," 1st Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin told the board meeting of the Kazakh Industry and Infrastructure Development Ministry of Kazakhstan.

According to him, the steps in this direction have already made. The consolidated institute purposed to elaborate and implement the country's export policy at micro- and macro-levels has been launched.



"It is crucial to focus on expanding and deepening of the range of tools for promoting export policy of Kazakhstan abroad," he noted.



As Minister Zhenis Kassymbek said earlier, the Government channeled KZT 500 bln to strengthen measures to support exporters.