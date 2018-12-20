Kazakhstan's trade turnover with EAEU countries augments by 7.2%

ASTANA. KAZINFORM As per preliminary data, the amount of mutual trade of Kazakhstan with the Eurasian Economic Union countries in January-October 2018 comprised $15,520 mln in monetary terms.

This is 7.2% higher compared to the same period in 2017, Kazinform learnt from the Statistics Committee of the National Economy Ministry.

In particular, the volume of Kazakhstan's export to the EAEU states in the reporting period made $4bln496.4mln (+11.1% against 2017), while import volumes increased by 5.6% and reached $10bln723.6mln.



91.9% of the total volume of Kazakhstan's foreign trade turnover accounts for the Russian Federation, 4.4% - for the Kyrgyz Republic, 3.6% -for the Republic of Belarus and 0.1% - for the Republic of Armenia.