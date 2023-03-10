Kazakhstan's trade turnover with EU sets historic record in 2022

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s trade turnover with the EU set a historic record in 2022, Deputy Foreign Minister Roman Vassilenko revealed Friday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

While speaking at a press briefing at the Central Communications Service, Deputy Minister Vassilenko said presently the EU is the largest trade and investment partner of Kazakhstan with overall volume of foreign direct investment of over $160 billion. According to him, in nine months of 2022 FDI flow from Europe to Kazakhstan saw a 10 per cent increase, exceeding $8 billion. Some 30 per cent of Kazakhstan’s foreign trade falls at the EU countries.

«In 2022, Kazakhstan’s trade turnover with the EU reached $40 billion, setting a historic record. That is 27.6 per cent more than in 2021,» Roman Vassilenko said.

In his words, the first meeting of the heads of the Central Asian states with President of the European Council Charles Michel at the initiative of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in Astana last year was a milestone in the Astana-Brussels relations. This event propelled the multi-faceted Kazakhstan-EU cooperation to a brand-new level.

He also stressed that mutually profitable partnership relations between Kazakhstan and the EU is the result of decades-long meticulous work aimed at promoting Kazakhstan’s interests in the European region.