Kazakhstan's Trading House to open in Turkmenistan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM As part of the trade and economic mission to Ashgabat, the Chamber of Commerce of Kazakhstan and the Union of Industry and Entrepreneurship agreed to open the Trading House of Kazakhstan in Turkmenistan.

The parties agreed to facilitate the entry visa processing for entrepreneurs of the two nations, the Chamber of Commerce said.



Kazakhstan-based companies take interest in promoting their products and enter the market of Turkmenistan.



The trade and economic mission was supported by the Kazakh Embassy in Turkmenistan. 16 companies of Kazakhstan such as IT&M, Kazphosphate, KazAzot, Rakhat, Kazakjhgstan Garysh Sapary, Asia Auto, Bayan Sulu, Port Kuryk, etc., took part in it.



Besides, the parties held talks to cement ties and signed memos of cooperation.