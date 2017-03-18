Kazakhstan’s transit potential discussed in Vienna

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A meeting of the OSCE Economic and Environmental Committee in Vienna discussed the issues of development of trade, transport and prospects of cooperation of the region's countries on the Eurasian transport corridors.

Representatives of the OSCE countries, OSCE Programme Office in Kazakhstan, the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe and Baku International Sea Trade Port participated in the meeting.

Executive Director of KTX Express JSC S.Anashkin delivered a speech during the session on successful development of transportations in the OSCE region.

He noted the importance of cooperation of the OSCE member-states in development of transportations via the New Silk Road and informed about the programmes being implemented in Kazakhstan.

S.Anashkin told about cooperation in organization of transportations via the Trans-Caspian Route, the activity of the Coordination Council of the Trans-Caspian Route aimed at increasing efficiency of multi-modal transportations with the use of the hub infrastructure of the Caspian and Black Seas.

The OSCE experts pointed out the growing role of the demand in transportations en Europe-Asia route and importance of boosting these cargo flows by means of improving customs control procedures and export-import operations.

At a meeting with local businessmen specializing in logistics, machine-building, communication and information systems, the sides agreed on interaction in the existing transportation projects.

The prospects of cooperation on implementation of the projects in informatization and modernization of logistics service were discussed as well.