TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    22:36, 16 October 2018 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan's transport potential presented in Helsinki

    HELSINKI. KAZINFORM President Nursultan Nazarbayev spoke about Kazakhstan's transport potential at the meeting with Finnish businessmen in Helsinki.

    “We have launched multi-modal Eurasian transport corridor. 5 railway and 6 international auto-road routes are running through Kazakhstan. They connect China and other countries of Asia with Europe through Russia, Caspian and Black Seas, as well as Iran and Turkey,” said Nazarbayev.

    The Head of State reminded of a new railway route from Finland to China through the territory of Kazakhstan.

    “Henceforth, container transportations from China to Kazakhstan and back will be four times faster than by sea,” he concluded.

    Nursultan Nazarbayev arrived in Finland for official visit.

     

    Kazakhstan and EU President of Kazakhstan President
