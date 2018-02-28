Kazakhstan’s TV channels cut foreign series broadcasting time

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - In 2017, the country's television channels reduced the broadcasting time of foreign TV series by 2,500 hours, said Minister of Information and Communications of Kazakhstan Dauren Abayev, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The Minister highlighted that he was informed of the need to improve the quality of domestic TV series during the meeting with the Head of State.

"Earlier in the week, I took part in the meeting with the Head of State. The President dwelled on the need to improve the quality of domestic TV series and underlined the overriding role of mass media in fostering patriotism among young people. At the direct instruction of Yelbasy [the President], the Ministry is making major efforts in that respect," said Dauren Abayev at the meeting of the Miras Republican Council under the Nur Otan Party.

The head of the Ministry of Information and Communications emphasized that the domestic TV channels reduced the time for broadcasting foreign series by 2,500 hours in 2017.

Besides, the country also produced 40 TV series commissioned by the ministry. This includes 15 TV series by Qazaqstan TV Channel, 13 - by Khabar TV Channel, while other commercial TV channels made 12 series of various genres.