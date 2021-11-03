Kazakhstan’s U17 hockey team to take part in int’l tournament

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – U17 International President’s Hockey Cup is set to take place in Minsk, Belarus from 11 through 13 October, Kazinform has learnt from the National Olympic Committee.

Kazakhstani hockey players born in 2004 and 2005 will represent our country in Minsk.

The event will bring together boys’ teams from Belarus (U17), Russia (U16) and Slovakia (U16). All matches of the international tournament will be held at Chizhovka Arena.

The Kazakh squad is helmed by Sergei Starygin.

The Kazakh team will face Belarusian side on November 11, Team Russia on November 12 and the Slovak squad on November 13.