    19:22, 13 April 2016 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan's U18 hockey squad beats Norway at IIHF World Championship

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Kazakh squad downed Norway 3:2 in penalty shootout at the 2016 IIHF World U18 Championship Division I in Minsk, Belarus.

    The Norwegian hockey players snatched the initiative in the first period by netting two goals. However, Kazakhstani Sayan Daniyar tied the score 2:2 in the second stanza. The final period was goalless.

    According to Sports.kz, Team Kazakhstan were luckier in the penalty shootout 3:2.

    On April 15, Kazakhstan will face off with Austria who are at the bottom of the Division I A table with no points.

    Kazakhstan Sport Hockey News
