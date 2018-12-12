Kazakhstan’s unemployment rate 4.9 percent in November

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The number of unemployed people in Kazakhstan in November 2018 was estimated at 444.7 thousand, which is 4.9 percent of the labor force (4.8 pct in October of this year), Kazinform has learned from the Statistics Committee of the Kazakh Ministry of National Economy.

As of the end of November, the public employment service bodies of the Republic of Kazakhstan registered 134,800 people, or 1.5 pct of the economically active population of the country, as unemployed.