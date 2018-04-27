Kazakhstan's universities exhibition opens in Bishkek

ASTANA. KAZINFORM II international exhibition "Days of Kazakhstan's Education" has started its work at the Orion Bishkek Hotel.

Delegations from 18 higher educational institutions of Kazakhstan arrived in Kyrgyzstan to attend the event, Centre for International Programs of Kazakhstan said.



Deputy Education and Science Minister of Kyrgyzstan Nadira Zhusupbekova, Vice President of Centre for International Programs Zulfiya Torebekova and Minister-Counsellor of Kazakh Embassy to Kyrgyzstan Rymtai Karibzhanov delivered opening addresses.



The exhibition stirs great interest among those gathered. Above 1,000 people visited the exhibition on the first day.



Reps of the Kazakh higher educational establishments told about the country's higher education and opportunities to receive education in Kazakhstan. As stated there, 1,026 citizens of Kyrgyzstan study in Kazakhstan so far.

