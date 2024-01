ALMATY. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan's opera singer Zarina Altynbayeva has won the first prize in the vocal section at the 16th Tokyo Music Competition, Kazinform reports.

Kazakhstan's singer has also won an audience award, Japan's mass media reports.



In the final round Zarina Altynbayeva performed Aria of Violetta from Verdi's La Traviata and Juliet's Waltz Song from Romeo and Juliet (Roméo et Juliette) Opera.