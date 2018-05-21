Kazakhstan's Voskoboeva ups 88 WTA ranking spots

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Galina Voskoboeva of Kazakhstan skyrocketed in the updated WTA rankings this week, Sports.kz informs.Voskovoeva climbed 88 spots up to rank 186th. Another Kazakhstan's tennis player Yulia Putintseva lost 13 spots to rank 93rd.

Kazakhstan's top seed Zarina Diyas stands 53rd in the singles rankings so far.

Romanian Simona Halep tops the WTA Top 100 ranking. Then comes Caroline Wozniacki and Garbine Muguruza ranking 2nd and 3rd, respectively.