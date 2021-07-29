EN
    Kazakhstan’s water polo squad handed third loss at Olympics

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The men’s water polo team of Kazakhstan suffered its third loss in the group play at the Tokyo Olympics, Kazinform cites the official website of the Games.

    The Kazakhstani men’s water polo team lost to Spain 4-16 in the Water Polo Preliminary Round Group B at the Tokyo Summer Games.

    Kazakhstan’s team already faced two losses against Croatia and Serbia.

    So far Kazakhstani athletes have collected three bronze medals one in judo and two in weightlifting at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics.

    XXXII Summer Olympics Games are set to be held in Tokyo from July 23 through August 8. Kazakhstan’s national team earned 98 licenses in 27 sports.


    Photo: NOK of Kazakhstan, Sali Sabirov
    Kazakhstan Sport Tokyo Olympics
