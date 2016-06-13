EN
    12:22, 13 June 2016 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan’s well-known archaeologist Bekmukhanbet Nurmukhanbetov passed away

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Well-known Kazakhstani archaeologist, one of the pioneers of the Golden Warrior, Bekmukhanbet Nurmukhanbetov passed away, Kazinform learnt from his son Arman, who had written it on his Facebook account.

    “On June 12, 2016, my father, legendary archaeologist Bekmukhanbet Nurmukhanbetov left for his last ‘expedition’. God bless him!” the post reads.

    B.Nurmukhanbetov is a native of former Taldykorgan region, graduate of the Faculty of History at the Kazakh National University

    In 1969, a group of Kazakhstani archaeologists led by Bekmukhanbet Nurmukhanbetov and his academic supervisor Kemal Akishev discovered the remains of a man in golden clothes and more than 4,000 golden pieces of jewelry from Issyk burial mound. The findings date back to V-VI centuries BC. The Golden Warrior became one of the symbols of the sovereign Kazakhstan. 

