Kazakhstan’s Yeldos Smetov hits IJF top 5 rankings

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The International Judo Federation (IJF) has updated its world judo ranking lists following the Budapest Grand Prix 2019, Kazinform cites the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Yeldos Smetov (under 60 kg weight division), who struck gold in Budapest, joined the world’s top 5 best judo wrestlers in the new ranking list. Previously he was ranked 6th.

Silver medalist of the same tournament Yeldos Zhumakanov (U66 kg) climbed from 12th to 11th spot.

Kazakhstan’s judoka’s rankings (TOP 50):

60 kg

Yeldos Smetov – 5th (4821 points)

Gusman Kyrgyzbayev – 11th (3156)

66 kg

Yerlan Serikzhanov – 8th (4089)

Yeldos Zhumakanov – 11th (3504)

73 kg

Zhansay Smagulov – 19th (2448)

81 kg

Didar Khamza – 17th (2602)

Ruslan Mussayev – 49th (1036)

90 kg

Islam Bozbayev – 11th (3428)

+100 kg

Yerassyl Kazhybayev 36th (1352)