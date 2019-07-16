EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:07, 16 July 2019 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan’s Yeldos Smetov hits IJF top 5 rankings

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The International Judo Federation (IJF) has updated its world judo ranking lists following the Budapest Grand Prix 2019, Kazinform cites the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    Yeldos Smetov (under 60 kg weight division), who struck gold in Budapest, joined the world’s top 5 best judo wrestlers in the new ranking list. Previously he was ranked 6th.

    Silver medalist of the same tournament Yeldos Zhumakanov (U66 kg) climbed from 12th to 11th spot.

    Kazakhstan’s judoka’s rankings (TOP 50):

    60 kg

    Yeldos Smetov – 5th (4821 points)

    Gusman Kyrgyzbayev – 11th (3156)

    66 kg

    Yerlan Serikzhanov – 8th (4089)

    Yeldos Zhumakanov – 11th (3504)

    73 kg

    Zhansay Smagulov – 19th (2448)

    81 kg

    Didar Khamza – 17th (2602)

    Ruslan Mussayev – 49th (1036)

    90 kg

    Islam Bozbayev – 11th (3428)

    +100 kg

    Yerassyl Kazhybayev 36th (1352)

    Tags:
    Sport
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!