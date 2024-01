ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan's boxer Daniyar Yeleussinov (4-0, 2 КО) held his fifth professional bout in Monte Carlo, Monaco, Sports.kz reports.

Yeleussinov defeated Marcos Mojica (16-2-2, 12 КО) of Nicaragua by a technical knockout in the third round, having three times knocked him down.



Thus, Yeleussinov has won all his five professional fights.