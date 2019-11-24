Kazakhstan’s Yerzhan Maxim takes Junior Eurovision by storm

GLIWICE. KAZINFORM – Yerzhan Maxim of Kazakhstan has just performed at the Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2019 at the Gliwice Arena in Gliwice, Poland, Kazinform reports.

The young talent performed his song Armanynnan Qalma both in English and Kazakh. According to the singer, the song is about chasing your dreams and never giving up on them.

The final result of the contest will be determined by national juries and an online voting.

You can still vote for Yerzhan and other participants at the official website of the contest junioreurovision.tv.