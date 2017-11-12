Kazakhstan's Yerzhan Zalilov KOs Georgian boxer in Latvia

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh super bantamweight boxer Yerzhan Zalilov has defeated Georgia's Jaba Memishishi by technical knockout at a boxing event in Riga, AllFight.ru reports.

Yerzhan Zalilov prevailed over his opponent in the six-round match. As a result, the referee decided to stop the contest in the fourth round.

For the undefeated boxer from Kazakhstan, it is the ninth win in his career and the fourth one ahead of time.