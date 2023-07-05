Kazakhstan’s Yevseyev out of Tennis Open Karlsruhe

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani qualifier Denis Yevseyev crashed out of the first round of the ATP’s Tennis Open Karlsruhe in Karlsruhe, Germany, Kazinform refers to Sports.kz.

5th-seeded Brazilian Thiago Seyboth Wild routed the Kazakhstan in a three-set match. The Brazilian managed to make a comeback being one set down defeating Yevseyev 4-6, 6-3, 6-3.

Wild will face German wildcard Marko Topo in the second round of the tournament.

Another Kazakhstani Timofey Skatov seeded 6th at the tournament sent home Chris Rodesch from Luxembourg eliminating him in three sets 6-4, 3-6, 6-2. Next he will play against Ukrainian Vitaly Sachko.