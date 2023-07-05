EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:46, 05 July 2023 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan’s Yevseyev out of Tennis Open Karlsruhe

    None
    Фото: olympic.kz
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani qualifier Denis Yevseyev crashed out of the first round of the ATP’s Tennis Open Karlsruhe in Karlsruhe, Germany, Kazinform refers to Sports.kz.

    5th-seeded Brazilian Thiago Seyboth Wild routed the Kazakhstan in a three-set match. The Brazilian managed to make a comeback being one set down defeating Yevseyev 4-6, 6-3, 6-3.

    Wild will face German wildcard Marko Topo in the second round of the tournament.

    Another Kazakhstani Timofey Skatov seeded 6th at the tournament sent home Chris Rodesch from Luxembourg eliminating him in three sets 6-4, 3-6, 6-2. Next he will play against Ukrainian Vitaly Sachko.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!