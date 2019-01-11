Kazakhstan's young artists take top honors at Moscow festival

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Young artists from Pavlodar Palace of Schoolchildren took part in the Christmas Stars International New Year Festival-Competition bringing together ensembles form Poland, Israel, Belarus, Sri Lanka, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Russia, pavlodarnews .kz reports.



The Kazakh ensemble was awarded the festival diploma and cup. Soloists of the Song Theatre Tamila Rakhimbayeva and Dariya Ivanchenko grabbed the festival grand prix signing I'm in love with a monster. Besides, Medina Kumisbek and Maria Varlamova took the first place.