Kazakhstan's youngest composer dedicates his music to Denis Ten

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The youngest composer of Kazakhstan, 12-year-old Nurali Beisekozha, has dedicated his composition A shooting star to late famous Kazakhstan's figure skater Denis Ten, the Culture and Sport Ministry's press service informs.

"Denis Ten is the world-renowned sportsman. That's why when I've heard of his death I decided to dedicate one of my music compositions to him," Nurali said.

Nurali Beisekozha is the winner of various contests, in particular, he was awarded the MusicStar Contest first degree diploma in Astana.