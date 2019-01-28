Kazakhstan's youth becomes competitive globally, view

ASTANA. KAZINFORM "Today's youth will have to build new Kazakhstan," member of the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan, chairman of the Union of Uyghur youth of Kazakhstan Rustam Kairyev said.

"The official opening of the Year of Youth took place. It is a long-awaited event. The road to the bright future is always open for youth of Kazakhstan and the 2019 devoted to the country's youth once again places emphasis on this fact. Today's youth succeed in the international arena, in music, sport, starting business and development of innovations. Young scientists rose to prominence. Kazakhstan's youth becomes competitive throughout the world, and the various governmental youth development programs bear fruits to the full. There are bright representatives who take creative and modern approaches in their work. That very youth will have to build new Kazakhstan to join the top 30 developed states of the world as the President and the Government have already laid foundation," Kairyev said.



"Let me congratulate the youth of Kazakhstan on this landmark event, the opening of the Year of Youth, with participation of President Nursultan Nazarbayev. It is a great honor for the youth, a big start," he resumed.