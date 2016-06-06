Kazakhstan's Youth Congress: Extremism has no boundaries

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Kazakhstan's Youth Congress harshly condemns terrorist acts that occurred in the city of Aktobe on Sunday (June 5).

"Extremism and terrorism have no boundaries. We call on youth of Kazakhstan to be in the frontline of the battle against this evil.



We urge the youth, the society and all citizens to cherish peace in our country, promote further strengthening of stability and unity of the Kazakh society," the congress said in a statement.