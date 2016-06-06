EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    16:20, 06 June 2016 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan's Youth Congress: Extremism has no boundaries

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Kazakhstan's Youth Congress harshly condemns terrorist acts that occurred in the city of Aktobe on Sunday (June 5).

    "Extremism and terrorism have no boundaries. We call on youth of Kazakhstan to be in the frontline of the battle against this evil.

    We urge the youth, the society and all citizens to cherish peace in our country, promote further strengthening of stability and unity of the Kazakh society," the congress said in a statement.

    Tags:
    Youth of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan Aktobe region Regions Terrorism News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!