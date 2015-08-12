Kazakhstan’s youth policy priorities unveiled at CICA Youth Council Conference - Beijing

BEIJING. KAZINFORM Director of the Youth Policy Department of the Kazakhstan Education and Science Ministry Roza Karibzhanova told about the priorities of the 2nd stage of implementation of the 2020 State Youth Yolicy Concept in Kazakhstan to the participants of the CICA Youth Council Conference being held in Beijing Aug 10-13.

"To date, we have set new objectives for further development of the state youth policy. One of them is preparation for the 2nd stage of implementation of the Concept. This work will be performed under the Action plan on propagation of family values, development of sports infrastructure, cooperation with employers' associations and trade unions, implementation of a unified methodology in socio-economic adaptation and rehabilitation of youth" "Amongst the results of the 1st stage of the Concept's implementation is the establishment of "Youth" Scientific Research Centre, 212 youth resource centres, 750 youth affairs committees and other structures of youth self-administration in educational institutions and companies, as well implementation of such projects as "Zhasyl El", "With diploma to rural area", "Youth practice", "Serpin" etc.," Karibzhanova said. According to her, the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On State Youth Policy" adopted February 9, 2015 aims at enlargement of the institutional infrastructure for conducting the youth policy and protecting youth's labor rights. For the first time, the legislative power of Kazakhstan has adopted the law that enshrines the competences and responsibility area of the authorized organizations engaged in youth socialization process. "These measures allowed us to reduce youth unemployment across the country. In 2014 this index was at 4.2% having lowered by 1.3% compared to 2013. At year-end 2013 Kazakhstan ranked the 27th in the Global Youth Development Index among 170 countries of the world. This is a higher position compared to such countries as France, Sweden and Turkey", she noted. R.Karibzhanova named Bolashak Program and Nazarbayev University the breakthrough projects in Kazakhstan' seducation sphere. As earlier reported, the First Conference of the CICA Youth Council was organized by the All-China Youth Federation. Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs of China Cheng Guoping, Executive Director of the CICA Secretariat, Ambassador Gong Jianwei and Vice President of the All-china Youth Federation Zhou Changkui took part in the opening ceremony. The event brought together 26 delegates from 14 member-countries of CICA - Kazakhstan, China, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Cambodia, Israel, Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia, Palestine, Thailand, Pakistan, Turkey and Vietnam. The Youth Council is an advisory body of CICA. The decision on its establishment was adopted at the 4th CICA Summit in Shanghai in May 2014 on the initiative of Kazakhstan. The first informal meeting of the CICA Youth Council was held on August 18, 2014 in Ust-Kamenogorsk, East Kazakhstan region. Kazakhstan is the coordinator country of the CICA humanitarian dimension