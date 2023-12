NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The world's 33rd top seed Yulia Putintseva lost in the first round of the 2022 Wimbledon, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

The Kazakhstani lost to Alizé Cornet of France ranked 37th in the world 3-6, 6-7 (5-7) in the first round of the Championships. The match lasted for one hour and 48 minutes.