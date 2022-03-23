EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:43, 23 March 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan's Yulia Putintseva off to a good start at Miami Open

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakh tennis player Yulia Putintseva advanced in the main draw of the WTA Tournament in Miami, USA, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

    Kazakhstani Yulia Putintseva ranked 47th by the WTA defeated Nastasja Mariana Schunk of German 4-6, 6-3, 6-1 in the 1/64 finals of the Miami Open. The match lasted for one hour and 58 minutes.

    Putintseva is to take on Marie Bouzková of the Czech Republic in the next round.



    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!