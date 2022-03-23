Kazakhstan's Yulia Putintseva off to a good start at Miami Open

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakh tennis player Yulia Putintseva advanced in the main draw of the WTA Tournament in Miami, USA, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

Kazakhstani Yulia Putintseva ranked 47th by the WTA defeated Nastasja Mariana Schunk of German 4-6, 6-3, 6-1 in the 1/64 finals of the Miami Open. The match lasted for one hour and 58 minutes.

Putintseva is to take on Marie Bouzková of the Czech Republic in the next round.



