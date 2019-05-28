EN
    18:58, 28 May 2019 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan’s Zakharov bags bronze at Tula Track Cycling Grand Prix

    TULA. KAZINFORM - The Russian city of Tula is hosting the Track Cycling Grand Prix tournament these days. On the first day, Kazakhstani athletes managed to win several medals, Kazinform cites the press service of the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    In the men's keirin event, Sergey Ponomarev of Kazakhstan captured a silver medal. Two Kazakhstani cyclists took the podium at the men's and women's scratch races - Artyom Zakharov and Rinata Sultanova earned bronze and silver, respectively.

    The junior athletes of Kazakhstan also secured medals. In the men's keirin event, Alexandr Safarov finished second, while Temirkhan Siyazbekov came in third place.

    It is noteworthy that the tournament is included in the international calendar of the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI).

