Kazakhstan’s Zara Darken off to a good start at junior tennis tournament in Paris

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The 1st category Tennis Europe junior tournament - Open Stade Français - is taking place in Paris, France, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Kazakhstan is represented by Zara Darken at the tournament which brought together the top tennis players under 14.

In the second round of Open Stade Français, Zara beat Severine Deppner from France 6-0, 7-5. She is to face American Addison Comiskey next.