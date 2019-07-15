EN
    09:45, 15 July 2019 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan’s Zarina Diyas moves up WTA rankings

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Women's Tennis Association (WTA) has updated the rankings of athletes, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

    Australian tennis player Ashleigh Barty remains No. 1 in the world in singles, Japan’s Naomi Osaka is ranked second, and Karolína Plíšková of the Czech Republic is third.

    Kazakhstan’s Yulia Putintseva retains the 39th spot. Zarina Diyas won back six positions and now is 80th. Elena Rybakina is ranked 106th (previously 109th).

    In the doubles rankings, Galina Voskoboeva of Kazakhstan has risen from 44th to 41st spot.

