Kazakhstan’s Zarina Diyas out of Viking Open Nottingham

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 16th-seeded Zarina Diyas of Kazakhstan has crashed out of the Viking Open Nottingham in Great Britain, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

In the third-round match the Kazakhstani was eliminated by Chinese Shuai Zhang seeded 4th at the tournament. The Chinese tennis player needed 1 h 12 minutes to eliminate Diyas in straight sets 6-4, 6-2.

During the match Diyas fired one aces and made no doubles faults, whereas her opponent hit no aces and made three double faults.

Shuai Zhang will face Kristina Mladenovic of France in the quarterfinal-match.

It bears to remind that Zarina Diyas defeated Aussie Lizette Cabrera in three sets in the second round of the tournament.