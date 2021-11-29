EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:16, 29 November 2021 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan’s Zarina Diyas out of WTA Top 100

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Zarina Diyas of Kazakhstan has lost three spots in the updated WTA singles rankings this week, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    According to the updated WTA singles rankings, Zarina Diyas is now placed 103rd in the world.

    Other representatives of Kazakhstan Elena Rybakina and Yulia Putintseva retained their last week’s spots at 14th and 42nd, respectively.

    Rybakina and Diyas are ranked 49th and 180th in the WTA doubles rankings, accordingly.

    Australian Ashleigh Barty continues to dominate the WTA singles rankings. Ranked second is Belarusian Aryna Sabalenko. Spanish Garbine Muguruza rounds out the top 3.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!